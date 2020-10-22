U.K. Watchdog Says Viagogo May Have to Sell Parts of StubHub

(Bloomberg) -- Ticket marketplace Viagogo risks having to sell all or part of StubHub after an investigation by the U.K.’s competition watchdog found the completed $4.05 billion purchase of the former EBay Inc. unit will hurt consumers.

The Competition and Markets Authority started an in-depth probe of the deal in June over concerns, reaching a provisional decision Thursday that fees for customers could increase and could affect the quality of services offered as well as innovation.

“The evidence we’ve seen so far consistently points in the same direction -- that Viagogo and StubHub have a market share of more than 90% combined and compete closely with each other,” Stuart McIntosh, chair of the CMA inquiry group, said in a statement.

Viagogo said it didn’t agree with the CMA’s view on how the merged company would change competition in the market for concert tickets and other live events.

“We disagree with the provisional conclusion that the deal would reduce competition,” the company said in an emailed statement. “We look forward to working with the CMA to deliver a comprehensive solution which addresses their concerns.”

With the U.K.’s departure from the European Union, the CMA is gearing up to take on a bigger role vowing to scrutinize the largest tech companies for all types of transactions. Earlier this month, the agency’s head, Andrea Coscelli, said the largest tech companies would face scrutiny for any transaction, no matter how small.

The latest findings back a trend in which the watchdog has increasingly voiced concerns about internet giants swallowing up smaller firms amid efforts to roll back the dominance of these companies.

