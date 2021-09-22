(Bloomberg) -- U.K. wind power generation climbed to the highest level in more than a month on Wednesday, easing the country’s reliance on expensive natural gas.

Britain has been suffering from calm conditions with wind speeds in the North Sea among the slowest in 20 years, idling turbines just as the cost of natural gas generation has surged amid a supply crunch.

Wind power generation reached 7.9 gigawatts Wednesday afternoon, the most since August 17, according to data from Elexon, a unit of National Grid Plc. That’s enough to meet about 30% of the country’s total power demand. High wind speeds this winter could be crucial for the country to avoid paying steep prices to heat homes and keep the lights on.

