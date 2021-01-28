(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government withdrew an online advertisement urging people to stay at home during the Covid pandemic because it showed pictures of women doing all the household chores, home-schooling and childcare while the only man featured was lounging on a couch.

“It has been withdrawn,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman Jamie Davies told reporters in London on Thursday. “It does not reflect the government’s view on women.”

This week Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak was accused by the opposition Labour Party of sexism after telling Parliament “mums everywhere” are owed a debt of thanks for “juggling childcare and work” during the pandemic.

He was responding to a question from a fellow Tory about mothers who are working while dealing with childcare and home-schooling responsibilities, although there was no mention of fathers in his answer.

