A U.K. woman who joined the Islamic State as a teenager should be allowed to return to the U.K. to pursue her appeal of the government’s decision to strip her of her British citizenship, a London court ruled Thursday.

Shamima Begum, who was born in Britain, fled to Syria with two school friends in 2015 and married a member of the terrorist group. She now lives in a camp in northern Syria. In February 2019, then U.K. Home Secretary Sajid Javid decided to strip Begum of her citizenship and in June of the same year, she was refused the right to enter the U.K. to pursue her appeal.

She says losing her British citizenship would render her stateless, while the Home Office argues that she qualifies for Bangladeshi citizenship through her parents, who live in the U.K.

The Court of Appeal said on Thursday that Begum can’t play a “meaningful part” in the appeal from abroad, and should be allowed back to ensure a “fair and effective” process.

The case will add to pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government over the status of other Britons who were stripped of their citizenship after fighting in Syria. Reprieve, a criminal justice and human rights pressure group, estimates there are between 15 and 20 British “family units” in northeast Syria who it says should be repatriated to the U.K.

The British government is “bitterly disappointed” by the Begum ruling, James Slack, Johnson’s spokesman, told reporters.

“We will now apply for permission to appeal this judgment to stay its effect,” Slack said. “We will always ensure the safety and security of the U.K.”

While in Syria, Begum had three children. They, along with her husband, are dead.

“I am afraid the return of Shamima Begum was entirely predictable,” Conservative MP and former Cabinet minister David Davis said on Twitter after the ruling. “The government should now change this policy to bring back children and mothers where there is not an explicit risk.”

The Court of Appeal overturned a decision made in February by a special immigration court.

