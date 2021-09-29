(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

More U.K. companies are citing a shortage of workers as a concern for the months ahead, two separate surveys showed, adding to constraints on the recovery.

The CBI, Britain’s biggest employers group, said 59% of companies reported both labor shortages and difficulty in recruiting new staff. Lloyds Banking Group Plc said 43% of companies expect to boost wages by 2% or more in the the next year, the most since it started asking that question in 2018.

The findings suggest upward pressure on wages, which the Bank of England is watching for signs of an inflationary spiral. The central bank expects consumer prices to rise more than 4% by the end of this year, double its target.

The surveys published Thursday showed an upbeat outlook for the broader economy, albeit one with slower growth than when lockdowns first eased earlier this year.

The CBI said its reading of private-sector activity fell for the first time in five months but that it remains above the long-term average. Lloyds said U.K. businesses were the most confident since 2017 before the petrol crisis hit, with the biggest increase in confidence since April.

Those readings contrast with reports gaging sentiment among consumers and purchasing managers, which often are a more forward-looking indicator of the economy.

Consumer confidence fell at its sharpest pace since coronavirus lockdowns were tightened almost a year ago, a survey last week by the research company GfK showed. Purchasing managers in September were the most gloomy since the height of lockdown seven months ago.

The pick up in business sentiment in the Lloyds survey was despite widespread complaints about hiring difficulties and supply chain issues. The survey took place between Sept. 1 and Sept. 15 -- before concerns about a shortage of delivery drivers led to panic buying of auto fuel.

