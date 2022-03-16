(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. government’s decision to freeze income-tax thresholds has turned into a 20.5 billion pounds ($26.8 billion) stealth tax, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

When Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak unveiled the policy in March 2021, it was expected to raise 8 billion pounds a year. The IFS, a public finance think tank, estimates that the rapid rise in inflation since then will drag many more workers into the tax net.

The effect is so significant that the extra tax take anticipated is equivalent to the 12.5 billion-pound increase in national insurance contributions, a payroll tax, which comes into effect in April and has proved controversial among lawmakers in the ruling Conservative Party.

“Inflation has risen rapidly and is expected to rise even further, peaking at more than 8%,” Tom Waters, a senior research economist at the IFS, said in a note published Wednesday. “That means that the tax threshold freeze is now on track to be a 20.5 billion-pound tax hike –- two and a half times what was originally expected.”

Freezing income tax thresholds has long been a way in which chancellors choose to raise significant funds without actually putting up tax rates, earning it the “stealth tax” sobriquet.

In January, the Office for Budget Responsibility, the fiscal watchdog, calculated that that hundreds of thousands of low-wage earners would be pushed above the tax threshold as a result of the four-year freeze. That estimate is certain to be significantly larger now.

