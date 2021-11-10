Delayed Interest Paid; Bank Loans Rise: Evergrande Update
A string of positive news is buoying China’s embattled property sector.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
A string of positive news is buoying China’s embattled property sector.
Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. faces two dollar-bond interest payments this week, days after the Chinese developer missed payouts on financial products it guaranteed.
U.K. house prices kept rising through October as a lack of new properties on the market outweighed all other factors that are likely to weigh on consumers in the months ahead.
“Is it easier for you to go and buy things in the stores than it was four years ago?” Ronald Reagan asked days before his sweeping 1980 presidential election victory. That simple question looms as a decisive factor in next year’s congressional ballot.
Amazon.com Inc., giving a fresh peek into its French operations, said that revenue jumped 28% in the country last year, boosted by consumers spending more time at home.
15h ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
British consumers freed from lockdowns have rediscovered trousers and suits again. Or so Marks & Spencer Group Plc’s latest numbers suggest.
Demand for trousers and formal suits at the retailer picked up since September, when people returned to offices and children headed back to school. Sales of suits have climbed 3% and trousers are almost 9% higher than two years ago, before the pandemic started keeping many office workers at home.
Sales of M&S’s wool-and-polyester Ultimate suit, which sells for 149 pounds ($202), are currently up 19% on two years ago, Chief Executive Officer Steve Rowe said on a conference call.
“Very good value and quality it is too,” Rowe said. “People who haven’t had to wear a suit for nearly two years are buying them again.”
British workers are returning to offices following a vaccination rollout across the country, which is helping to keep the severity of cases down even as Covid-19 infections continue to rise.
The lunch hour is almost back to normal in the City of London and Canary Wharf, at least if sales of Pret A Manger Ltd. cappuccinos and five berry bowls are the measure.
During months of lockdown, working from home and conducting zoom calls in casual clothing became the norm. The demand for more relaxed attire remains high as well, according to Rowe.
“People are dressing more casually, definitely, but here we feel we are well-placed to meet that need too,” said Rowe.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.