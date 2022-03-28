U.K. Would Be in Recession Were It Not for Post-Covid Bounce

(Bloomberg) -- Britain would be in recession this year due to the global inflation shock were it not for the rebound in growth from the pandemic, according to the government’s official independent forecaster.

At U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement last week, the Office for Budget Responsibility downgraded GDP growth this year to 3.8% from 6% as the sharp rise in energy and commodity prices squeezes household spending.

A downgrade on that scale “in any ordinary year” would have left the economy in recession, David Miles, head of macroeconomic forecasting at the OBR, told U.K. lawmakers. That would be the third recession in 14 years.

Rocketing energy prices are expected to drive the consumer prices index of inflation to a 40-year high of 8.7% later this year and trigger the worst household living standards crisis in over half a century.

The economy is still rebounding from the pandemic, having only just recovered the output lost in 2020. That tailwind prevents a downturn. Normally, “if you’d seen the forecast of growth fall by around 2.5%, we would be in recession,” Miles said.

Miles said the squeeze “hits consumption and that’s the biggest part of the downgrade in growth … it’s a hit to the standard of living of this country, it is a terms of trade shock. We are spending more on stuff we import and less on stuff we produce in the U.K.”

Lawmakers on the Treasury Committee were also told that the chancellor could lose half his spending headroom simply by backtracking on plans to raise fuel duty next year and caving into pressure to raise household benefits in line with inflation.

The OBR has described the policy plans as ambitious and warned that reversing them would cost the chancellor up to 15 billion pounds ($20 billion) of the chancellor’s 30 billion pounds of fiscal headroom for emergencies.

At the Spring Statement, Sunak cut fuel duty by 5p per liter to help households offset rising pump prices but announced he would claw the revenue back next year by raising fuel duty by the retail prices index of inflation plus 5p.

Richard Hughes, chairman of the OBR, pointed out that the government has not raised fuel duty in 12 years. Abandoning the increase would cost 3.6 billion pounds.

The chancellor also saved 12 billion pounds by lifting household benefits and pensions in line with an earlier inflation rate rather than the current level, condemning many out-of-work households to a severe squeeze.

The Resolution Foundation think tank has estimated that it could leave 1.3 million people in poverty. Sunak is under pressure to do more to help those households.

OBR officials stressed that the volatile outlook for energy prices made the forecasts particularly uncertain.

