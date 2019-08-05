(Bloomberg) -- U.K. government bonds rallied, driving benchmark yields to a record low, as global risk sentiment worsened and speculation swirled that the nation’s new Prime Minister is preparing for a general election.

Ten-year gilt yields slipped below 0.5% for the first time on a potential increase in U.K. political uncertainty, with Premier Boris Johnson’s spending plans fueling speculation about a snap vote even as he denies it. Sterling was also weighed down by the broader risk-off move across markets after the latest escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions.

“We can see a clear demand for global fixed income so global and idiosyncratic factors add appeal to the gilt market,” said Theo Chapsalis, head of U.K. rates strategy at NatWest Markets. “August has historically been a strong month for duration so there are tactically still good reasons to like fixed income and in particular gilts.”

The yield on 10-year gilts fell six basis points to 0.49%, an all-time low. The pound fell as much as 0.5% to $1.2102, before trimming losses to trade at $1.2132. Sterling weakened 0.6% to 91.87 pence per euro, after earlier touching the weakest since September 2017.

“Given the turn of risk sentiment, Brexit and geopolitics, it is surprising that we are not already witnessing the pound making new lows,” said Jordan Rochester, an analyst at Nomura International Plc. “It seems only a matter of time, with the U.K. on a near snap election footing and the US-China talks finding little way of de-escalating anytime soon.”

Sterling pared losses as the U.K. services data for July came in more robust than expected, though it may not be enough to rescue the economy from stagnation. The gauge rose to the highest since October but is still “much softer” than the average over the past decade.

