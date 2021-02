(Bloomberg) -- The 10-year inflation-adjusted real yield rose to its highest in more than seven months, breaching the level set days after the November U.S. presidential election.

The rate, which strips out inflation and is seen as a pure read on growth prospects, climbed to minus 0.7476% -- surpassing its Nov. 9 high of minus 0.75%.

