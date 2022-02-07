(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. 10-year note’s yield, approaching 2% for the first time since August 2019, stands to reach it with a boost from mortgage-bond investors.

The Treasury market selloff that’s lifted the 10-year yield by nearly half a percentage point this year -- to a high of 1.938% on Monday -- is likely to shift into higher gear once the yield reaches 1.95%, strategists say. At that level, mortgage-bond investors would be induced to protect their portfolios against the effects of rising yields by selling Treasuries or doing the equivalent in interest-rate swaps, termed convexity hedging.

Convexity hedging tends to be concentrated at certain Treasury yield levels and hasn’t come into play in a major way yet this year, even as rates surged Friday after strong January employment data. Citigroup Inc. traders “saw no strong fingerprints of convexity-related paying” on Friday, “but they suspect a breach of 1.95% in 10’s might spur some,” strategists William O’Donnell and Edward Acton wrote in a note.

This week’s Treasury auctions are a potential catalyst, as traders tactically set shorts or curve-steepening positions ahead of the sales. The cycle includes a $50 billion three-year note auction Tuesday, a $37 billion 10-year note Wednesday and a $23 billion 30-year bond Thursday.

The current 10-year yield rose as much as three basis points Monday to the highest level since January 2020, following a deeper selloff in European government bonds.

