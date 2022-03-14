U.S. 10-Year Yield Rises to Highest Since 2019 as Fed Hikes Eyed

(Bloomberg) -- Benchmark U.S. Treasuries tumbled, sending yields to their highest since before the coronavirus pandemic as investors focus on the prospect for Federal Reserve tightening to tame surging inflation.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose nine basis points to 2.08%, the highest since July 2019. Equivalent German yields jumped 10 basis points to 0.35%, the highest since 2018.

The Fed meets to set policy on Wednesday.

