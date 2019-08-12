(Bloomberg) -- The yield on 30-year Treasury bonds fell to a new low for 2019 and close to the all-time low as U.S. stocks dropped and investors sought refuge in haven assets amid growing concern about global trade tensions.

The rate tumbled as much as 14 basis points to 2.1179%, below the level it reached last Wednesday. The record stands at 2.0882%, a level the market reached back in July 2016.

