(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries were hammered Wednesday, with yields surging across the curve after quicker-than-anticipated U.S. inflation data stoked investor concerns and spurred bets on faster central bank tightening.

A poorly received auction of new 30-year bonds underscored the pullback from the U.S. securities, with long-end yields extending their advance after the sale came in at a yield of more than 5 basis points above pre-sale trading levels.

“This is a market now that’s having a lot of trouble handling risk, and a 30-year auction is a lot of risk,” said Michael Cloherty, head of U.S. rates strategy at UBS. “A sloppy auction in a market like this is not a shock.”

The existing 30-year rate climbed as much as 14 basis points to 1.96%. Yields across much of the curve leaped more than 10 basis points on the day, with those in the so-called belly -- around 5-to-7 years --among the worst performers.

Bonds had already been selling off following stronger-than-anticipated consumer-price inflation readings that prompted traders to bring forward bets on Federal Reserve tightening.

U.S. bond-market expectations for inflation surged after consumer prices in October rose at the fastest pace since 1990.

The so-called five-year breakeven rate on Treasury inflation protected securities -- or the difference between those yields and the ones on typical Treasuries -- jumped as much as about 14 basis points to around 3.13%, a record high.

“There’s a growing recognition that perhaps the Fed is moving too slowly,” said David Petrosinelli, senior trader at InspereX.

The $25 billion 30-year Treasury new-issue auction was awarded at 1.940%, well above the 1.888% when-issued yield at the 1 p.m. in New York bidding deadline.

Ben Emons, strategist at Medley Global Advisors, likened the buyers’ strike to a similar one that occurred at a 7-year note auction in February. The yield at that auction missed its target by more than 4 basis points, deepening a selloff in the market at that time.

The sale came after the consumer price index increased 6.2% last month from a year earlier, according to Labor Department data. It jumped 0.9% from September, the largest advance in four months. Both increases exceeded all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said earlier this month that officials could be patient on raising interest rates -- after announcing a start to reducing their bond purchases -- but won’t flinch from action if warranted by inflation. Wednesday’s robust consumer price reading made traders suspect the later case will be borne out.

“Inflation is broadening out,” Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com, said in a note. “Consumers are feeling it in the pocketbook at the gas pump, grocery store and tenants in many parts of the country.”

(Updates throughout.)

