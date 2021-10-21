(Bloomberg) -- The yield on the five-year Treasury note climbed above 1.20% as traders continue to ramp up their expectations for the pace of Federal Reserve policy tightening, with markets now pricing in close to half a percentage point of benchmark increases before the end of 2022.

The five-year rate, which is seen by many as a reflection of the medium-term path for central bank policy, rose as much as 3.5 basis points to 1.2001% on Thursday. Around 49 basis points of tightening is priced in by the end of next year, equivalent to around two standard-sized quarter-point hikes.

