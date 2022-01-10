(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

With the omicron wave of the pandemic rapidly spreading across the U.S., the robust economic recovery is facing a new threat that policymakers have little control over: people calling in sick

The Federal Reserve has managed to do something that’s rarely seen in the U.S. these days: Get members of the Democratic and Republican parties to agree Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs is predicting the Fed will likely raise interest rates four times year this and will start its balance sheet runoff process in July, if not earlier

Concern among some big European nations about economic fallout raises the risk of a split with the U.S. on how strongly to hit Russia with fresh sanctions if it invades Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter Should negotiations with President Vladimir Putin break down, higher gas prices could see euro-area inflation end the year substantially above the ECB’s 2% target, according to Bloomberg Economics

