U.S. Absences, Goldman’s Fed View, Inflation Threat: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- With the omicron wave of the pandemic rapidly spreading across the U.S., the robust economic recovery is facing a new threat that policymakers have little control over: people calling in sick
- The Federal Reserve has managed to do something that’s rarely seen in the U.S. these days: Get members of the Democratic and Republican parties to agree
- Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs is predicting the Fed will likely raise interest rates four times year this and will start its balance sheet runoff process in July, if not earlier
- Concern among some big European nations about economic fallout raises the risk of a split with the U.S. on how strongly to hit Russia with fresh sanctions if it invades Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter
- Should negotiations with President Vladimir Putin break down, higher gas prices could see euro-area inflation end the year substantially above the ECB’s 2% target, according to Bloomberg Economics
- Finally, here is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy this week
