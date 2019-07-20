U.S. Accuses China of ‘Bullying’ in South China Sea Oil Exploration

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. said it’s concerned about reports of China’s interference with offshore oil and gas activities by Vietnam in the South China Sea, saying Beijing is threatening regional energy security.

The State Department said Saturday that China’s “repeated provocative actions” directed at oil and gas exploration and production undermine energy markets in the region.

“China should cease its bullying behavior and refrain from engaging in this type of provocative and destabilizing activity,” the department said in a statement.

The State Department warning followed a claim by Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday that Chinese vessels have been operating in Vietnamese waters, violating its sovereign rights.

The Chinese embassy in Washington didn’t respond to a request for comment.

