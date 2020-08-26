(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce added 24 Chinese companies to a list of entities that face restrictions on the ground that they pose security risks.

The move targets the companies for their efforts to help China “reclaim and militarize disputed outposts in the South China Sea,” according to a statement on Wednesday from the department.

In a separate statement, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said the U.S. “will begin imposing visa restrictions on People’s Republic of China (PRC) individuals responsible for, or complicit in, either the large-scale reclamation, construction, or militarization of disputed outposts in the South China Sea, or the PRC’s use of coercion against Southeast Asian claimants to inhibit their access to offshore resources.”

The targeted firms are:

China Communications Construction Company Dredging Group Co.

China Communications Construction Company Tianjin Waterway Bureau

China Communications Construction Company Shanghai Waterway Bureau

China Communications Construction Company Guangzhou Waterway Bureau

China Communications Construction Company Second Navigation Engineering Bureau

Beijing Huanjia Telecommunication Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Guoguang Data Communications Co., Ltd.

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, 7th Research Institute (CETC-7)

Guangzhou Hongyu Technology Co., Ltd.,

Guangzhou Tongguang Communication Technology Co., Ltd.

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, 30th Research Institute (CETC-30)

China Shipbuilding Group, 722nd Research Institute

Chongxin Bada Technology Development Co.

Guangzhou Guangyou Communications Equipment Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Haige Communication Group Co., Ltd.

Guilin Changhai Development Co., Ltd.

Hubei Guangxing Communications Technology Co., Ltd.

Shaanxi Changling Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Cable Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd.

Telixin Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Broadcasting Equipment Co., Ltd.

Tianjin 764 Avionics Technology Co., Ltd.

Tianjin 764 Communication and Navigation Technology Co., Ltd.

Wuhan Mailite Communication Co., Ltd.

