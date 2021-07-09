(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. will add at least 30 companies to its economic blacklist Friday, including 14 Chinese enterprises that are alleged to be involved in human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region and aiding the Chinese military, two people familiar with the move said.

The Biden administration is not sanctioning any specific officials on Friday, the people said.

The entity list prohibits American firms from doing business with the specified companies without first obtaining a U.S. government license.

The U.S. has repeatedly criticized Beijing over its actions on human rights, including alleged forced labor practices in Xinjiang, its dismantling of freedoms in Hong Kong as well as a threatening posture on Taiwan.

Washington has also put import bans on cotton, tomatoes and some solar products originating from Xinjiang. The U.S., European Union, U.K. and Canada have all announced sanctions on Chinese officials over their treatment of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

China has pushed back strongly, saying the U.S. and its allies have no right to interfere with the Asian country’s internal affairs.

An anti-foreign sanctions law passed in June gives China’s government broad powers to seize assets from -- and deny visas to -- those who formulate or implement sanctions.

Reuters first reported that the Biden administration was set to add more than 10 Chinese companies to its economic blacklist.

