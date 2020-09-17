U.S. Adds New Charges Against Giuliani Allies Parnas, Fruman

(Bloomberg) -- Federal prosecutors filed additional charges against associates of former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani on Thursday, alleging they solicited foreign donations for U.S. election campaigns and defrauded investors in a company they launched.

The new indictment, against defendants including donors Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, did not name Giuliani as a defendant.

