(Bloomberg) -- The first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine should go to front-line health-care workers and first responders, followed by people at higher medical risk from the virus, said a group of scientists and academics advising the U.S. government.

The draft guidelines released Tuesday were developed by the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine. Their recommendations will help U.S. health officials come up with a final plan to distribute a vaccine, once one is available.

States have been asked to get a plan for distributing vaccines to the federal government by the start of October, according to health officials with the states of California and North Carolina.

