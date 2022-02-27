(Bloomberg) -- Americans should consider leaving Russia immediately as commercial flights from the country are increasingly being cancelled, the U.S. embassy in Moscow said.

Citizens should depart while commercial options are still available, the embassy said late Sunday. The advisory comes in the wake of rising tensions with Russia after its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday and follows a State Department recommendation in January that Americans avoid travel to Russia.

A number of airlines suspended flights to Russia this week after the European Union banned Russian planes from their airspace. In retaliation, Moscow has blocked access to its own airspace, a key pathway for long-haul journeys to Asia for airlines in Europe.

Since the conflict began, the U.S. has approved an extra $350 million for expedited weapons supplies to Kyiv. President Joe Biden has ruled out sending troops into Ukraine, opting instead to pressure the Kremlin with financial sanctions.

