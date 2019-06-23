(Bloomberg) -- U.S. engineering firm Aecom will manage the development of Neom Bay, part of a $500 billion mega city on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast, the kingdom’s Maaal reported, without saying where it got the information.

The company will provide its vision for the city and consult on infrastructure, Maaal said on Sunday. Aecom didn’t respond to requests for comment from the website.

The kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, is spearheading plans to develop Neom, a futuristic city being built from scratch, as part of the government’s plans to cut its reliance on oil and attract foreign investment.

Critics say some past mega projects such as King Abdullah Financial District and King Abdullah Economic City have struggled to get off the ground or add value to the kingdom’s economy.

To contact the reporter on this story: Sarah Algethami in Riyadh at salgethami@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Stefania Bianchi at sbianchi10@bloomberg.net, Nour Al Ali

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.