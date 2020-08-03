(Bloomberg) -- The deputy White House liaison for the U.S. Agency for International Development stepped down hours after writing a barrage of tweets saying “gay marriage isn’t marriage” and that the U.S. gives aid only to countries that “celebrate sexual deviancy.”

Merritt Corrigan’s appointment earlier this year had attracted criticism from congressional Democrats given her history of anti-gay remarks, including criticism of what she called a “tyrannical LGBT agenda.” In her tweets Monday, she said she had remained silent in the face of media criticism for her Christian beliefs.

“Let me clear: Gay marriage isn’t marriage,” she wrote. “Men aren’t women” and U.S.-funded “Tunisian LGBT soap operas aren’t America First.” In another tweet she said the U.S. “is losing ground in the battle to garner influence through humanitarian aid because we now refuse to help countries who don’t celebrate sexual deviancy.”

Corrigan was no longer working at USAID as of Monday afternoon, Pooja Jhunjhunwala, USAID’s acting spokeswoman, said in a statement.

“USAID takes any claim of discrimination seriously, and we will investigate any complaints of anti-Christian bias Ms. Corrigan has raised during her tenure at the agency,” Jhunjhunwala said.

Asked via message for comment, Corrigan said she would address the matter in a news conference on Thursday alongside conservative activists.

