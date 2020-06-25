(Bloomberg) -- U.S. airline bosses are set to meet Friday with Vice President Mike Pence, the White House said, as the Covid-19 pandemic that has battered travel demand worsens.

The discussion is expected to center around procedures related to health and safety, said people familiar with the matter. Likely topics include contact tracing, taking passengers’ temperatures at airports and potential action by the European Union to block U.S. travelers, said the people, who asked not to be named because the meeting preparations are private.

The gathering is set for 2 p.m. at the White House. Slated to attend are the chief executive officers of American Airlines Group Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., JetBlue Airways Corp. and United Airlines Holdings Inc., said one of the people. Southwest Airlines Co. confirmed plans for the meeting and said the company president, Tom Nealon, would attend.

The meeting was reported earlier by Reuters.

The coronavirus pandemic has gutted travel demand worldwide and the International Air Transport Association has estimated that global airlines will lose about $84 billion this year. The U.S. government has provided $25 billion for payroll costs at the nation’s passenger carriers and has another $25 billion available in loans.

While demand for flights in the U.S. has ticked up since April, it’s unclear how travelers will react as the pandemic worsens in the U.S. and extends into places that had been largely spared earlier this year.

