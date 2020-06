U.S. Airline Passenger Traffic Has Best Day Since March 22

(Bloomberg) -- Daily passenger numbers in the U.S. climbed to 391,882 yesterday, the highest since March 22, according to the Transportation Security Administration. Numbers averaged 323,753 in the past seven days, compared with 2.43 million a year earlier.

Average daily passenger numbers rose 10% from the previous week

Click here for TSA Checkpoint Travel Numbers.

(Adds that June 4 number was highest since March 22)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.