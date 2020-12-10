(Bloomberg) -- The largest union of U.S. airline pilots is asking the government to give cockpit crews preference for receiving the coronavirus vaccine to ensure its shipment by air cargo isn’t interrupted.

Cargo-airline pilots “have experienced an alarming increase in Covid-19 exposure and infections,” Joseph DePete, president of the Air Line Pilots Association, said in a letter to Senate lawmakers dated Wednesday.

Congress and the administration should recognize pilots as a critical link in the supply chain, DePete said. As part of that, they should receive the vaccine after its initial distribution to health care workers and some elderly, he said.

“Ensuring this prioritization will allow the logistical component of transporting the vaccine to continue unencumbered,” he said in the letter. ALPA is also seeking an extension of federal aid to airlines protecting jobs “to ensure a robust supply chain,” DePete said.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement earlier this week saying it’s closely monitoring the vaccine trials and weighing whether it will impose any restrictions on how pilots receive it. In some cases, in which a vaccine prompts side effects, the FAA will require pilots to wait from one to three days before flying after receiving a jab.

The U.S. government is expected to approve initial use of a coronavirus vaccine as soon as this week.

FedEx Corp. hired 70,000 workers to support both the surge in holiday package delivery and vaccine distribution in the coming weeks, Richard Smith, the company’s regional president of the Americas and executive vice president, told a Senate hearing Thursday.

ALPA, which represents FedEx pilots, has about 59,000 members in the U.S. and Canada.

