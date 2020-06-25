U.S. Airlines Vow Refunds for Passengers Turned Away for Fever

(Bloomberg) -- The trade group representing large U.S. airlines said its members would refund the tickets for any passenger denied boarding after being screened by the government for an elevated temperature.

Airlines for America has been calling on the Transportation Security Administration to conduct temperature screenings of all airline passengers as a way to help protect travelers from Covid-19.

So far, the TSA hasn’t announced any such checks.

