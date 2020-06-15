(Bloomberg) -- U.S. airlines will step up efforts to enforce the use of face coverings for travel, warning that companies could suspend flight privileges for passengers who flout the rules amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seven major carriers have agreed to beef up communications about mask requirements and the penalties for violating them, trade group Airlines for America said in a statement Monday. Still, punishment isn’t necessarily automatic, and one major carrier, American Airlines Group Inc., is counseling flight attendants to de-escalate standoffs with customers.

Airlines are trying to ensure the use of face coverings as a safety precaution while they build on a slow recovery in travel demand from near zero in April. Increasingly crowded flights have prompted complaints from disgruntled passengers and allegations that the airlines aren’t enforcing their own policies for wearing face masks.

“U.S. airlines are very serious about requiring face coverings on their flights,” Airlines for America President Nicholas Calio said in the statement. He warned of “substantial consequences for those who do not comply with the rules.”

American, Delta Air Lines Inc., United Airlines Holdings Inc., Southwest Airlines Co., Alaska Airlines, JetBlue Airways Corp. and Hawaiian Airlines will be “vigorously enforcing” the requirements, the trade group said.

Each company will determine “the appropriate consequences” for passengers not obeying the rule, up to and including the suspension of flying privileges, according to the statement.

American has advised flight attendants to discreetly address a passenger not wearing a face mask and not covered by exceptions that include babies, infants and people with particular medical needs, according to a message to members of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants.

Cabin personnel should encourage compliance and seek to de-escalate any issues with other passengers frustrated over the situation, the union said.

Airlines also have stepped up cleaning and disinfecting airport gate areas and aircraft interiors to help reassure passengers that it’s safe to fly, and some are limiting the number of tickets sold to allow for distancing among travelers.

