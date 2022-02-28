(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and its allies are considering a coordinated release of around 60 million barrels of oil from their stockpiles after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed crude prices above $100, according to three people familiar with the matter.

While no decisions have been made, the U.S. has been coordinating with International Energy Agency member nations. The U.S. Energy Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

