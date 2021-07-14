(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. government will allow Venezuela’s cash-strapped state oil company to import the liquefied petroleum gas many Venezuelans cook with amid a fuel shortage that is forcing residents to burn deforested firewood.

The Treasury Department granted a waiver this week permitting Petroleos de Venezuela SA, or PDVSA, and affiliated companies to buy the fuel, known as LPG, temporarily lifting a ban put in place as part of former-President Donald Trump’s administration’s sanctions on the Venezuelan government.

The decision is seen as a humanitarian gesture aimed at helping further political negotiations with President Nicolas Maduro’s government over ground rules for upcoming elections.

A Sit-Down With Venezuela’s Maduro: Full Video Gallery

However, the license prohibits PDVSA from payment-in-kind with crude or oil products, and the company has little spare cash to pay for LPG on international markets.

“It is an important step, as a result of negotiations and pressure to lift the sanctions that affect fuels,” said Antero Alvarado, Venezuela managing partner for the consultancy Gas Energy Latin America. “But what Venezuela needs is the lifting of the ban on diesel,” which is key for the agriculture and food industries and for transportation. A lack of diesel has handicapped the country’s food-supply chain, limiting access to fresh produce while inflation empties out the food markets of Caracas.

PDVSA produces less than 25,000 barrels a day of the LPG fuels propane and butane, far short of the roughly 80,000 barrels a day that businesses, households and PDVSA’s petrochemical affiliate consumed in the past. As a result, a cottage industry for firewood has developed in the country, particularly in rural areas, which is contributing to the country’s deforestation problem.

Private companies have been lobbying Maduro’s government for changes to the oil and gas markets, including allowing for more imports and relaxing of price controls. A hydrocarbons bill is being drafted by the government’s National Assembly, but the details of the proposed law have not been announced.

Read more: Venezuelans Now Lack Gas to Cook on Top of Gasoline Shortage

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.