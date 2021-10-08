(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai today held a virtual meeting with Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China Liu He to discuss the U.S.-China trade relationship, according to a readout.

Ambassador Tai and Vice Premier Liu reviewed implementation of the U.S.-China Economic and Trade Agreement and agreed that the two sides would consult on certain outstanding issues. They acknowledged the importance of the bilateral trade relationship and the impact that it has not only on the U.S. and China but also the global economy.

Ambassador Tai said she looks forward to following up with Vice Premier Liu in the near future.

