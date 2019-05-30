(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Fresh U.S.-China trade war fronts are popping up all the time, like an accelerating game of Whack-A-Mole.

The data continue to feel the heat of the trade dramas, while a big dose of electoral uncertainties also weigh on economies in multiple regions.

Here’s our weekly wrap of what’s going on in the world economy and the lessons learned.

Trade War Fronts Multiply

China escaped the dreaded “currency manipulator” tag in the U.S. Treasury’s twice-yearly report, but a wider dragnet expanded the watch list and ensnared Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam — which Yuki Masujima and Tamara Henderson at Bloomberg Economics see as sending a trade-war message.

There are more fronts to watch in the ongoing U.S.-China drama: China’s ready to weaponize its rare-earths supply, the U.S. is firing warnings about Chinese entities potentially doing business that violates sanctions on Iran, and China’s still using the World Trade Organization as a platform to rebuke American actions. Countervailing duties remain a U.S. Commerce tool to target certain products, as in past administrations.

Markets have come around to seeing a full-blown trade war as the most likely scenario. President Donald Trump says he’s “not ready” for an agreement, while Chinese officials are attempting to show him they won’t be pushed around. The contrast was stark with Trump’s remarkably warm visit in Japan, which signals just how much he wants to seal a deal with the longtime ally. August is the goal.

Read More:

U.S.-EU Talks Struggle as New Front Opens in Trump Trade War

What Trade War? Africa Sidesteps Tariffs, Starts Free-Trade Pact

Americans in Poll Reject Trump’s Claim That China Pays Tariffs

Trump’s Feud With Pelosi Doesn’t Spell the End for His New Nafta

What the Numbers Say

An all-out U.S.-China trade war could cost the world $600 billion in 2021, Bloomberg Economics calculates, while flagging May PMI data as another shorter-term clue. Our gauge of early economic indicators shows the world’s No. 2 economy took another hit this month. Last month’s sour industrial profits already lent credence to that view, and investors also got skittish about the Chinese government’s first bank seizure in more than two decades.

David Biller and Eric Martin track how Latin America’s three top economic engines are all sputtering, with structural weaknesses pointing to potentially another lost decade.

Read More:

Yield Curve’s Turn Puts Microscope on U.S. Economic Reports

Auto Industry’s Weakness Is Dragging Down Global Economic Growth

Upbeat Bank of Canada Pours Cold Water on Rate Cut Speculation

Mexico Central Bank Opens Door to Sub-1% Growth This Year

False Dawn Looms Over Turkish Economy After Likely Recession End

Vietnam in Spotlight

The super-fast-growing Southeast Asian economy continues to win as a low-cost option amid an improving business climate. Building on a year-long theme, Bloomberg this week tackled how Vietnam is getting orders as a China substitute. It’s a tricky game for the U.S., which might cherish Vietnam for its loyalty in a region that relies heavily on China, but also — as seen in the Treasury’s currency report — isn’t comfortable with how lopsided the bilateral trade is becoming.

Vietnamese clinging to cash and gold for even major transactions, our Hanoi bureau writes, is one case for those arguing that development isn’t moving fast enough.

Weekend Reading and Listening

Where The U.S.-China Trade War Stands Now (Stephanomics Podcast)

Call Me, Please? Trump’s Appeal Prompts Online Ridicule in Iran

Japan’s Likely Recession Mustn’t Stop Tax Hike, Says Panel Chief

China’s Slowdown Is Global Economy’s Nightmare, Reinhart Says

Bonanza for Baltic Boozers as Nations Race to Cut Alcohol Taxes

ECB Seen Offering Generous Loans to Banks to Boost Feeble Growth

Israel Faces Brain Drain as More Educated Citizens Leave Country

Video of the Week

Fed Hopeful Shelton Questions Value of the Central Bank’s Dual Mandate

To contact the author of this story: Michelle Jamrisko in Singapore at mjamrisko@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Zoe Schneeweiss at Brendan Murray

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.