U.S. and Chinese top officials to meet this week, SCMP says

China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi will hold talks with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Switzerland this week, the South China Morning Post reported, as the world’s two largest economies try to break a deadlock in diplomatic relations.

Yang and Sullivan will likely meet Wednesday the Hong Kong-based newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter. It comes less than a month after President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping spoke on the telephone, and a possible summit between the two heads of state will be one item on the agenda, the outlet reported.

The men will aim to rebuild communication channels between Washington and Beijing, according to the newspaper, as the two sides clash on economic and political fronts, including China’s military pressure on the self-ruled island of Taiwan.

The talk comes after Huawei Technologies Co. Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was released last month from house arrest in Canada, where she’d battled extradition to the U.S. on fraud charges for nearly three years. China had repeatedly linked Meng’s release to breaking the logjam in bilateral ties.

The Biden administration announced Monday that it will soon directly engage with Beijing to enforce commitments in their trade deal and start a process to excluded certain products from U.S. tariffs.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is set to speak to Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in the coming days, and is expected to stress China’s shortfalls in the agreement struck under former President Donald Trump.

The Chinese foreign ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday, which is a public holiday.