U.S. and EU Start Dialog on China in Bid for a Shared Approach

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and European Union have initiated a series of regular diplomatic exchanges on China, highlighting efforts to forge a common transatlantic approach toward its growing geopolitical assertiveness.

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and EU foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday began a “bilateral dialog” between the State Department and the 27-nation bloc’s diplomatic service.

The purpose is to have a “dedicated forum for EU and U.S. experts to discuss the full range of issues related to China,” including “human rights, security and multilateralism,” both sides said in an emailed statement after a phone call between Pompeo and Borrell. The idea had been in the works for months.

The next meeting of the dialog on China will be held in mid-November between the U.S. deputy secretary of state and the secretary general of the EU diplomatic service, according to the statement.

