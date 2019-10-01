U.S. and North Korea to Hold Nuclear Talks Saturday, KCNA Says

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and North Korea will hold working-level nuclear talks on Saturday, Korean Central News Agency reported, citing a statement from North Korea’s vice foreign minister.

Preliminary discussions ahead of the talks are scheduled for Friday, KCNA quoted Choe Son Hui as saying.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed at a June 30 meeting in the demilitarized zone that divides the Korean Peninsula to hold the talks in a matter of weeks. But the two sides have not met since then to discuss details of a disarmament deal.

