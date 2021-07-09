(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and Russia struck a last-minute compromise at the United Nations to keep aid flowing to millions of Syrians for an additional year, one day before an earlier agreement was set to expire.

A UN Security Council resolution, extending humanitarian aid access from a checkpoint on the Turkish border, won unanimous approval from the 15-member body on Friday.

Although the U.S. and several other nations initially argued that there should be two or three aid corridors, instead of just one, the agreement was hailed as a sign that Moscow and Washington could find areas of cooperation following last month’s summit between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

“It’s important that the U.S. and Russia were able to come together on a humanitarian issue that serves the interests of the Syrian people,” U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during the United Nations Security Council meeting.

The compromise was reached at the last minute as the Security Council was set to vote on dueling resolutions: one from Western nations extending the crossing for 12 months and one from Russia for six months.

Biden, Putin Face Post-Summit Test Over Syria Cooperation (1)

Instead, the Russians and the Americans agreed on a deal that extends the crossing for six months at first, followed by an additional six months “subject to the issuance of the Secretary-General’s substantive report, with particular focus on transparency in operations, and progress on cross-line access in meeting humanitarian needs.”

Increasing “cross-line” access, meaning centralizing the aid through President Bashar al-Assad’s government instead of circumventing his authority through cross-border aid, was a key demand made by Russia.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.