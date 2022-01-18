(Bloomberg) -- U.S. antitrust enforcers announced an effort to toughen merger reviews, saying a new framework is needed to combat a surge in deals that threatens to worsen already high concentration across industries.

The heads of the Justice Department’s antitrust division and the Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday that the merger guidelines they use to assess whether a deal violates antitrust laws need to be overhauled in order to protect competition in today’s economy.

“Our country depends on competition to drive progress, innovation, and prosperity,” said Jonathan Kanter, the head of the antitrust division, in a statement. “We need to understand why so many industries have too few competitors, and to think carefully about how to ensure our merger enforcement tools are fit for purpose in the modern economy.”

The move furthers President Joe Biden’s initiative to tackle the spread of dominant companies across the economy and boost competition through antitrust enforcement and government regulation. The administration has faulted increased consolidation for rising prices and lower wages for workers and sees fostering competition as a tool to bolster economic growth and innovation.

The Justice Department and the FTC are grappling with a wave of mergers. Companies announced a mammoth $5 trillion-plus of deals in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, eclipsing the previous annual record set in 2007 by almost $1 trillion.

The Justice Department and the FTC are seeking public comment on potential revisions to the merger guidelines, which outline the factors the agencies use to evaluate deals. Any changes could make it harder for companies to win approval for takeovers, though in the U.S., enforcers must ultimately convince federal courts to block deals.

