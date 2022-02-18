(Bloomberg) -- The number of people that U.S. authorities apprehended on the southern border more than doubled in December from a year earlier and gained slightly from the previous month.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reported about 179,000 people were encountered in December along the Southwest border, up from 74,000 in December 2020. The number of apprehensions rose 2.3% from November.

A labor shortage amid a robust economic rebound in the U.S. has made work plentiful and driven up wages, creating more of a magnet for immigrants. It’s also notable that border crossings are rising during winter months when immigration tends to decline because cold weather reduces landscaping and agriculture work.

The increase in the first three months of this fiscal year, which began in October, comes on top of an almost four-fold increase of apprehensions last year to 1.7 million from 458,000 in fiscal year 2020. Because authorities don’t catch all people who cross the border without proper documents, the apprehensions are seen as a proxy for that type of immigration.

