(Bloomberg) -- A federal prosecutor asked a jury to convict Roger Stone, President Donald Trump’s longtime ally, of lying to a Congressional committee about his contacts with WikiLeaks and of tampering with a likely witness.

Stone appeared before House Intelligence Committee members in September 2017 while the panel was investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and the Trump campaign’s involvement.

Stone lied because he knew if he told the truth, “it would look really bad to his longtime associate, Donald Trump,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Kravis told the jury in closing statements Wednesday.

The House probe began just two months after Trump defeated Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, helped in part by WikiLeaks’ publication of tens of thousands of documents stolen from Democratic Party computers by Russian military intelligence agents.

Stone, 67, was indicted in January on seven criminal counts, five of those for lies to the committee, plus separate charges of witness tampering and obstruction. His trial started with jury selection on Nov. 5. Jurors heard the last witness and evidence on Tuesday.

Each false-statement count carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison as does the obstruction charge. Witness tampering is punishable by as long as 20 years. Stone, as a first-time criminal offender, would likely get a sentence far below those maximums if convicted on any of those counts.

Kravis, speaking rapidly and for about an hour, recapped information the jury had been shown and testimony it had heard during the weeklong trial.

He told them Stone had mislead the committee about the identity of an intermediary he used to gain information from WikiLeaks.

Stone also concealed text and email exchanges with the person Kravis said was the true go-between -- conservative author Jerome Corsi. Stone had pointed to New York radio personality and comedian Randy Credico as the only source for his information about WikiLeaks’ plans to release the stolen documents.

Stone is accused of threatening and cajoling Credico to either lie to the House committee or to assert his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, playing on his vulnerabilities including his history of alcoholism.

“Stone was messing with Credico’s head, right off the break,” Kravis said.

Stone’s lawyer Bruce Rogow asserted that the government’s case started with a false premise that Stone lied to protect the Trump campaign.

“That is absolutely false,” Rogow said, reminding jurors that the operative’s House testimony came 10 months after Trump won.

There was nothing illegal about being interested in information WikiLeaks was sending out, Rogow said. Citing the trial testimony of Trump’s campaign chief Steve Bannon and top aide Rick Gates, the defense lawyer said campaigns look for opposition information all the time.

“There was no purpose for Stone to have to lie to protect the campaign because the campaign was doing nothing wrong,” Rogow said.

The case is U.S. v. Stone, 19-cr-18, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

