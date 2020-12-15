(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate a requirement that women visit a medical facility to obtain abortion-inducing pills, seeking to lift a lower-court order that has allowed delivery by mail during the pandemic.The filing renews a request the court temporarily rejected in October, when the court was shorthanded after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The justices said then that a federal trial judge should first consider whether to modify or lift its order blocking the in-person requirement.The high court now has a stronger conservative majority with Justice Amy Coney Barrett having filled Ginsburg’s seat.

