(Bloomberg) -- Operation Warp Speed has asked vaccine makers to hold off filing for an emergency authorization of a Covid-19 vaccine, even if they get positive efficacy results from trial, until they can manufacture several million doses.

The program has told the companies it supports to refrain from filing “if they achieve efficacy demonstration while there are no vaccine doses available at industrial scale at several million doses,” said Moncef Slaoui, Warp Speed’s chief adviser, in an online presentation sponsored by Johns Hopkins University and the University of Washington Tuesday.

With several vaccines already in the final stage of testing, the possibility that one may have the data needed to apply for clearance is drawing closer. Slaoui suggested that authorizing a vaccine without being able to make it might be a “major disappointment” to the public.

The U.S. has been leading worldwide efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccines as quickly as possible in hopes of bringing an end to the pandemic, and President Donald Trump has hinted that a shot might be available before the Nov. 3 election.

Vaccine makers have been preparing to make billions of doses in the coming months and years to supply populations around the world.

