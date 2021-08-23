(Bloomberg) -- European businesses are rushing to list in the U.S. at the fastest pace in two decades, just as a Beijing-led crackdown brings the boom in Chinese initial public offerings to an abrupt halt.

Cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain Plc filed Friday for a U.S. initial public offering, while Swiss sneaker brand On, backed by tennis star Roger Federer, is reportedly looking to list in New York imminently. U.K. fintech firm Wise Plc plans to sell American depositary receipts.

They’ll add to the $9.5 billion raised by European companies through New York IPOs this year through Monday, the most for this period since 2000, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The trend is boosted by dizzying first-day pops and Wall Street investors’ willingness to spend big on new stocks, particularly in hot or novel sectors.

“Valuations in the U.S. are typically higher, particularly for unprofitable or young tech companies,” said Gavin Launder, a fund manager at Legal & General Investment Management, also noting New York’s deeper pool of specialist analysts and investors.

The flood of listings is especially welcome since debuts from Chinese companies have dried up after a probe into ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc. and a broader regulatory crackdown from Beijing. Other firms pulled planned offerings and U.S.-listed Chinese stocks plunged, casting a pall over what is already a record year for IPOs from the country on Wall Street.

Home Turf

Stock exchanges across Europe, meanwhile, are stepping up efforts to make listings at home more attractive, especially for startups. London is looking into a raft of tech company-friendly rules changes, like allowing founders to retain greater control of their firms after IPOs and lowering requirements for how much of a company has to be listed.

France set up a 4 billion-euro ($4.3 billion) bailout fund last year to help homegrown tech companies through the pandemic, while in Germany some political parties have proposed an exchange for domestic startups.

Still, the flow to New York isn’t likely to stop. Bloomberg reported Friday that PAI Partners is considering taking Dutch bottling business Refresco public in the U.S., while Italian aerospace firm Leonardo SpA said it could revisit a Wall Street IPO of its defense electronics unit DRS, which had been canceled in March.

Not all IPO hopefuls make it in New York, however. Teads BV, the digital-advertising arm of media and telecom company Altice, and hearing-aid maker Hear.com NV delayed U.S. listings in recent months.

And some of the new Europe-based stocks haven’t traded well on Wall Street. After initially surging by a third during their debut session in May, shares in Swedish plant-based drink company Oatly Group AB now trade 8.6% below the IPO price.

