(Bloomberg) -- Two American men accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape prosecution in Japan last year have been cleared for extradition by the U.S. State Department, according to a court filing Thursday in Boston.

Lawyers for former Green Beret Michael Taylor and his son Peter disclosed the approval of Japan’s request for extradition in a court filing seeking to prevent them from being sent back to face prosecution. The lawyers said they believe the father-son duo will be transported to Japan via a 1 p.m. flight from Logan International Airport in Boston.

In the filing, the Taylors say they were notified just 18 hours before the 1 p.m. transfer. Their lawyers argued the short turnaround would deprive the Taylors of the “opportunity to receive and review the administrative record and to seek judicial review of the Secretary’s decision.”

The filing included a letter from an official at the State Department to the Taylors’ lawyers saying that on Oct. 27 the deputy secretary of state authorized the Taylors’ surrender to Japan.

“I confirm that the decision to surrender the Taylors to Japan complies with applicable international obligations as well as domestic statutes and regulations,” said the letter from the State Department official, Karen K. Johnson.

