(Bloomberg) -- The State Department has approved the potential sale of as many as 36 new F-15EX fighter jets built by Boeing Co. to Indonesia, according to two people familiar with the proposal.

The proposed sale is valued at about $9.5 billion for the aircraft and approximately $4.4 billion for related equipment, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the decision hasn’t been publicly announced. The U.S. Air Force took delivery of its first EX models last year; its current plan calls for 144 of the jets with an option for a maximum of 200.

The U.S. Congress will review and probably approve the sale within 30 days. After that, it’s up to Indonesia and Boeing to negotiate a contract. The move could help strengthen ties with Southeast Asia’s biggest economy and the nation with the world’s largest Muslim population at a critical time, as the Biden administration is trying to reorient its foreign policy focus to the Indo-Pacific region.

The decision also marks a surge in spending by Indonesia for newer military aircraft. Earlier on Thursday, Indonesia signed a contract with Dassault Aviation SA for 42 Rafale fighters, a deal valued at $8.1 billion.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.