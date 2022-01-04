(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. government welcomed the last minute agreement reached by the Venezuelan opposition to extend for another year the mandate of the National Assembly elected in 2015, with Juan Guaido as its president.

In a press statement released late Tuesday, the U.S. Department of State said Washington continues to recognize the opposition-led National Assembly’s authority “as the last remaining democratic institution” and Guaido “as Venezuela’s interim president.”

The step comes after opposition legislators curtailed Guaido’s functions to “defending democracy” and overseeing Venezuela’s overseas assets, including oil refiner Citgo Holding Inc.

The U.S. insisted that it will work with the international community so Venezuela holds free and fair elections and to support negotiations in Mexico. It also called on Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro to reengage in the talks “in good faith for the benefit of the Venezuelan people.”

In an interview with Telesur on Jan. 1, Maduro said there had to be “big changes” in Colombian businessman Alex Saab’s case for the government to return to the talks with the opposition. Maduro added he expected a “direct, courageous, sincere and understanding” dialog with the U.S. government, but criticized President Joe Biden’s administration for failing to improve relations between Washington and Caracas.

