(Bloomberg) -- The State Department welcomed the Women’s Tennis Association’s suspension of tournaments in China over the silencing of Peng Shuai, backing a decision condemned by Chinese officials.

“We have not seen or heard anything that allays our concerns for her well-being,” a department spokesperson said by email on Saturday.

The former number one doubles player accused former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli in November of pressuring her to have sex, causing a political standoff involving the tennis world, the International Olympic Committee and governments including the White House and the European Union. Beijing is hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics in February.

The IOC said it held a second call with Peng on Wednesday and would “stay in regular touch with her.” The organization, which has hundreds of millions at stake in the games, has been accused of helping Beijing silence her -- a criticism that one longtime committee member dismissed as silly last week.

The State Department spokesperson said the U.S. will continue to support the ability of people to seek accountability for sexual assault and will stand up for freedom of expression, “especially in light of the PRC government’s zero-tolerance for criticism and a record of silencing those that speak out.”

ATP Tour number one Novak Djokovic this week called the WTA’s position to suspend play in China “very bold and very courageous.” Serena Williams was one of the first players to address concerns about Peng Shuai, saying in a tweet in November, “This must be investigated and must not stay silent.”

The latest call with Peng “reconfirmed” she “appeared to be safe and well,” according to the IOC.

“We are using ‘quiet diplomacy’ which, given the circumstances and based on the experience of governments and other organizations, is indicated to be the most promising way to proceed effectively in such humanitarian matters,” the IOC said in a statement on Thursday, shortly after the WTA’s decision.

