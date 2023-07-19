(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Bancorp, the largest regional bank by assets, reported a decline in deposits in the second quarter, a period of turmoil in the regional-banking sector.

Average deposits at the Minneapolis-based bank slipped 2.6% from the first quarter to $497.3 billion, missing the $503.2 billion average of estimates in a Bloomberg survey. Noninterest-bearing deposits dropped even more dramatically, slumping 12% from the previous three months, according to a statement Wednesday.

The decline was driven by decreases in U.S. Bancorp’s corporate and commercial-banking and wealth-management and investment-services businesses, countered by the acquisition of MUFG Union Bank, U.S. Bancorp said. End-of-period deposits increased 3.2% from the first quarter to $521.6 billion.

Regional lenders have collapsed this year, including First Republic Bank in the second quarter, and high interest rates have spurred savers to pull money from bank accounts paying little or no interest and put it into Treasuries, money-market accounts and other investment vehicles delivering higher returns.

U.S. Bancorp shares fell as much as 3.3% in early New York trading. They had declined 16% this year through Tuesday.

