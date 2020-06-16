(Bloomberg) -- Some of the largest U.S. financial institutions will shorten their workday this Friday, joining companies including Target Corp., Allstate Corp. and Nike Inc. in commemorating Juneteenth, the day that marks the effective end of American slavery.

U.S. Bancorp will close its U.S. Bank branches and offices at 1 p.m. local time on June 19, and the Minneapolis-based company is encouraging employees to use the time to serve their communities, commit to advocacy and inclusion, or educate themselves about discrimination. Capital One Financial Corp. and Banco Santander SA announced similar plans.

“The events of the past few weeks have changed the conversation and added a sense of urgency that has motivated more people across the globe to act to address social injustice,” U.S. Bancorp Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere said in a statement Tuesday. “That begins with acknowledging our rich and diverse history.”

Myriad companies across finance, technology, retail, media and other industries are marking Juneteenth this year, with dozens giving their workers the day off. The move follows public outcry spurred by the killings of African Americans including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks by police officers, which have led to nationwide protests and growing awareness of systemic racism in America.

Capital One, based in McLean, Virginia, will close its offices and branches at 2 p.m. Friday in observance of Juneteenth. In a memo to employees, Meghan Welch, the firm’s chief diversity, inclusion and belonging officer, acknowledged the continued violence that Black Americans have faced in recent weeks.

“These have been stressful times, and overwhelming for many,” Welch wrote. “This is perhaps most true for our Black associates. It is our hope that honoring Juneteenth creates an opportunity for much needed rest, reflection, celebration and education.”

Ralph Northam, governor of Capital One’s home state, announced Tuesday that he’ll propose making Juneteenth an official holiday in Virginia.

Santander Holdings USA Inc., a subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, said on Monday that it would close offices and branches at noon on Friday. The U.S. unit also promised a “thorough review” of its businesses, employees and investment practices “to redouble its commitment to racial equality and justice.”

