(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain, who oversaw high-profile reorganizations including those of Sears Holdings Corp. and Purdue Pharma LP, plans to retire next year.

Drain intends to step down on June 30, 2022, according to a statement. He joined the bench in the Southern District of New York in 2002. Drain is the lone bankruptcy judge sitting in White Plains, just north of New York City, which has in recent years become a hot spot for large corporate bankruptcy cases.

Drain recently approved a landmark opioid settlement proposed by Purdue, the maker of OxyContin, after a nearly two-year bankruptcy process. He called the case the most complex matter he has ever overseen as a bankruptcy judge.

Drain also presided over bankruptcies including Frontier Airlines, Hostess Brands and Windstream. He’ll remain active with cases until his retirement date, according to the statement.

